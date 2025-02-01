Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

EFG stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

