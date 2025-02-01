Western Financial Corp CA Sells 399 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

