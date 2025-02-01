Western Financial Corp CA Takes $554,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71 shares of company stock worth $98,215. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.2 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,297.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,304.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,092.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 65.34%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

