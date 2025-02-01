Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 173.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.