Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $6.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 217,147 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($367.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

