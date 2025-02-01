William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $306.78 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,905,566.04. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,156 shares of company stock valued at $65,313,573. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.