Williams Financial LLC Acquires 10,157 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.