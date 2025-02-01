Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 29,775 shares.The stock last traded at $54.98 and had previously closed at $55.49.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.