Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 23.9% in January

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

