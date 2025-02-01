Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $1,987,512.24 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,702 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $347,759.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $83.67.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

