Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Z has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,379. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zillow Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

