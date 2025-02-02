10,218 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Level Wealth Management LLC

Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
