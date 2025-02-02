10,218 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Level Wealth Management LLC

Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.