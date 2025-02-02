10,700 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

CTRA opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

