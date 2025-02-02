10,801 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

