10,831 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Avantra Family Wealth Inc.

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072 in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.