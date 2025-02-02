14,400 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.

CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Adobe comprises about 8.8% of CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $437.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day moving average of $503.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

