16,538 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Avantra Family Wealth Inc.

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.