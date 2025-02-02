17,391 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

