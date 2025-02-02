2,000 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after acquiring an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

