27,745 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

