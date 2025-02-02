3,293 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

