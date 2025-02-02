3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,615.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,238.25. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. The trade was a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,889 shares of company stock worth $16,893,561. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

