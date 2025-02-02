49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 140000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About 49 North Resources

(Get Free Report)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.