533 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $101.29 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

