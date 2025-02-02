5,380 Shares in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 392.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of GPRK opened at $9.15 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

