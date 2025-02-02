565 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

