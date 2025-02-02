5,797 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,667 shares of company stock worth $6,674,554. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

GMED opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

