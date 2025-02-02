590 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $216,257.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,580.70. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $227,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,598.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,696 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

