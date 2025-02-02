5G Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, and Teradyne are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing, manufacturing, or providing products and services related to 5G technology. This can include telecommunications companies, chipmakers, networking equipment providers, and other firms that stand to benefit from the growth and deployment of 5G infrastructure. Investing in 5G stocks is a way for investors to potentially profit from the widespread adoption and advancement of 5G technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $139.26 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 37,968,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,976,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,554,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.37. The stock had a trading volume of 753,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,723. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Featured Articles