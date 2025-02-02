5G Stocks Worth Watching – January 30th

Teradyne, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, Fortinet, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and utilization of 5G technology. These stocks belong to companies that provide equipment, infrastructure, or services related to 5G networks, which are the next generation of wireless communication technology offering faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity compared to previous generations. Investing in 5G stocks can provide exposure to the potential growth and innovation within the 5G industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.64. 5,027,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 6,204,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536,787. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,067,141. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $139.26 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 3,272,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,975,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.64. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $100.82. 1,492,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $6.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04.

