781 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.6 %

MSTR opened at $334.79 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.22.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

