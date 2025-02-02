8,158 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

