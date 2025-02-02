Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Absolute Software Price Performance
Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $427,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.05.
Absolute Software Company Profile
