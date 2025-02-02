Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.09.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 47,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $87,911.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,660.88. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $49,711.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,599.68. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,526 shares of company stock worth $233,124. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

