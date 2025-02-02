Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $54,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,695.70. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 357,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,341. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $939.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.