AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AerSale by 520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 488,081 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 683.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 180,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in AerSale by 38.4% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLE. TD Cowen raised shares of AerSale to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $360.23 million, a P/E ratio of 677.68 and a beta of 0.27.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

