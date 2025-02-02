AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AEye Stock Performance

LIDR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 24,308.44% and a negative return on equity of 158.98%.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

