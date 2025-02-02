Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $531.53 million for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q4 guidance at $5.94-6.17 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMG opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.83. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

