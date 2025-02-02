AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AGCO were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in AGCO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 1.9 %

AGCO opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

