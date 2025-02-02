AgriFORCE Growing Systems Reports Latest Investor Presentation

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, a company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol AGRI, recently filed its latest Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2025. This filing contains valuable information for shareholders and potential investors regarding the company’s recent activities.

In the Form 8-K, AgriFORCE Growing Systems disclosed that its most recent Investor Presentation, which was showcased at the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, NJ, is now available. Interested parties can access this presentation on the company’s official website at https://ir2.agriforcegs.com/. This presentation is aimed at providing insights into the company’s operations, performance, and future prospects.

The company further included its intentions and disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements. AgriFORCE Growing Systems emphasized that the content of the filings, including forward-looking statements, is based on current information and management’s assessments. The company acknowledged that actual results could vary due to various risks, uncertainties, and factors associated with its industry and operations.

As an emerging growth company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems expressed its commitment to transparency and compliance with applicable laws. While the company believes its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it clarified that there are no guarantees regarding future outcomes. AgriFORCE Growing Systems stated that, except where required by law, it does not plan to update forward-looking statements to align with actual results.

In conclusion, the disclosure made by AgriFORCE Growing Systems through its recent Form 8-K and Investor Presentation provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company’s recent activities and strategic direction. Interested parties are encouraged to review the complete filing for a detailed understanding of AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ current standing in the market.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

