Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AIN Price Performance
OTCMKTS AINPF opened at $64.70 on Friday. AIN has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70.
AIN Company Profile
