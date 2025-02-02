Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $27,687,764.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 857,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,751,705.45. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $29,129,902.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

