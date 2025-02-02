Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 306,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,814.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $64.02 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
