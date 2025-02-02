Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 489,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 386.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 190,357 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 430,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 145.16%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.