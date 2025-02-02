Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 489,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Read Our Latest Report on ALEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance
ALEX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.
Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 145.16%.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.