Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,205,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 2,403,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $52.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01).

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

