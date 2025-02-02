Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,212,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 1,993,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

APYRF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.08.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.