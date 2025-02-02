Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,884 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 158.12%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

