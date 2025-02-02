Alpha Partners Technology Merger Enters into Agreement with Tactical Resources Corp., Faces Delisting from NasdaqOn January 27, 2025, Plum Acquisition Corp. III (Plum), a Cayman Islands exempted company, disclosed the signing of Amendment No. 2 to th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s 8K filing here.
About Alpha Partners Technology Merger
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Partners Technology Merger
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements