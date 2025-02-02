Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 104,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,483,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $205.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $207.08.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

