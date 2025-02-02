Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,808,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,813,836. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,078,423 shares of company stock worth $295,921,364. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

